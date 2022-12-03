'Breakfast with Santa' at Fairmount Chicago Hotel happening today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're only 22 days away from Christmas but the Fairmount Chicago is giving you a personal experience with Saint Nick himself.
They're hosting a 'Breakfast with Santa' event Saturday morning.
Families are invited to enjoy a full breakfast buffet, cookie and antler decorating, take pictures with Santa, and more.
The event runs this morning from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Fairmount Chicago Hotel.
Tickets start at $55.
