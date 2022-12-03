Watch CBS News
Local News

'Breakfast with Santa' at Fairmount Chicago Hotel happening today

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Fairmount Chicago Hotel hosting 'Breakfast with Santa' today
Fairmount Chicago Hotel hosting 'Breakfast with Santa' today 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're only 22 days away from Christmas but the Fairmount Chicago is giving you a personal experience with Saint Nick himself.

They're hosting a 'Breakfast with Santa' event Saturday morning.

Families are invited to enjoy a full breakfast buffet, cookie and antler decorating, take pictures with Santa, and more.

The event runs this morning from 9:30 a.m. until noon at the Fairmount Chicago Hotel.

Tickets start at $55. 

First published on December 3, 2022 / 8:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.