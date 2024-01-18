Watch CBS News
Local News

Break-in reported at gluten-free bakery on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An early morning break-in was reported at Defloured, a beloved gluten-free bakery in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. 

Chicago police said the offenders broke the bakery's front window in the 1400 block of West Balmoral Avenue just before 3 a.m. Police said the suspects left in a dark vehicle with an unknown amount of money. 

No arrests have been made. 

The bakery will be closed on Thursday, according to the bakery's Instagram. The Instagram post included photos of the broken glass at the entrance of the building. 

"Our beloved bakery was broken into last night, but thankfully, no one was hurt. The bakery will be closed today, and we hope to re-open as soon as we can," owners said. 

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 9:57 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.