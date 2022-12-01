Watch CBS News
Police say cars may have been stolen during break-in at Pep Boys in Portage Park

By Elyssa Kaufman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Multiple cars may have been stolen from a Pep Boys overnight in Portage Park.

Chicago police said the shop on Milwaukee near bateau was broken into just before three a.m.

Smashed glass and shattered doorway were discovered upon arrival. Police said preliminary investigation indicates multiple vehicles may have been stolen. 

Police are investigating.

