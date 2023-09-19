Watch CBS News
Local News

Brandon Tolliver to be sworn in as Aurora's youngest City Council member

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora swearing in new alderman
Aurora swearing in new alderman 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora was set to swear in its newest alderman on Tuesday.

Brandon Tolliver was picked by the mayor to fill the Aurora City Council vacancy left by the late Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns, who passed away in June after serving for more than 30 years.

Tolliver becomes only the second person to hold that seat since Aurora's 7th ward was established in 1991.

At 34, he will be the youngest alderperson on the Aurora City Council.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 9:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.