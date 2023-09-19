Brandon Tolliver to be sworn in as Aurora's youngest City Council member

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora was set to swear in its newest alderman on Tuesday.

Brandon Tolliver was picked by the mayor to fill the Aurora City Council vacancy left by the late Ald. Scheketa Hart-Burns, who passed away in June after serving for more than 30 years.

Tolliver becomes only the second person to hold that seat since Aurora's 7th ward was established in 1991.

At 34, he will be the youngest alderperson on the Aurora City Council.