Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson visiting schools across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson continues his visits to schools across the city.
Today he'll be visiting Benito Juarez Community Academy.
It follows his visit to a Jewish Day School in West Rogers Park Thursday called Tiferes Zvi.
One of the rabbis said Johnson's visit sends a message that religious rights mean something, and there's no room for antisemitism.
Johnson started his career as a teacher with Chicago Public Schools.
