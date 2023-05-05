Watch CBS News
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson visiting schools across Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Johnson continuing visits to Chicago area schools
Johnson continuing visits to Chicago area schools 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson continues his visits to schools across the city.

Today he'll be visiting Benito Juarez Community Academy.

It follows his visit to a Jewish Day School in West Rogers Park Thursday called Tiferes Zvi.

One of the rabbis said Johnson's visit sends a message that religious rights mean something, and there's no room for antisemitism. 

Johnson started his career as a teacher with Chicago Public Schools.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 9:13 AM

