Johnson to partake in 'Server for an Hour' event during Netroots Nation conference

Brandon Johnson to take part in 'Server for an Hour' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is moving from City Hall to the front of the house.

He will take part in the Server for an Hour event at the Progressive Netroots Nation conference on Thursday.

Starting at 6:40 p.m., Johnson will serve food and drinks to guests at the Hilton Hotel downtown.

Johnson says he wants to promote new legislation that would raise the minimum wage for tipped workers.

That measure will be introduced at this month's City Council meeting.