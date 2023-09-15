Watch CBS News
Johnson re-introduces 'Bring Chicago Home' resolution in effort to end homelessness

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The migrant crisis is also bringing new attention to the ongoing homeless issue in Chicago.

Mayor Brandon Jonhson re-introduced a resolution called "Bring Chicago Home."

It's a continued effort to combat homelessness and provide critical support to Chicago's most vulnerable residents.

If it passes, it will lead to a ballot referendum allowing voters to decide whether to restructure the real estate transfer tax - a one-time tax paid when an estate changes ownership.

That would create additional funds allocated to support solutions to end homelessness.

