Johnson re-introduces 'Bring Chicago Home' resolution in effort to end homelessness
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The migrant crisis is also bringing new attention to the ongoing homeless issue in Chicago.
Mayor Brandon Jonhson re-introduced a resolution called "Bring Chicago Home."
It's a continued effort to combat homelessness and provide critical support to Chicago's most vulnerable residents.
If it passes, it will lead to a ballot referendum allowing voters to decide whether to restructure the real estate transfer tax - a one-time tax paid when an estate changes ownership.
That would create additional funds allocated to support solutions to end homelessness.
