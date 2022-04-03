Brainerd neighborhood native BJ the Chicago Kid is a GRAMMY nominee for collaboration on Sam Cooke classic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- BJ the Chicago Kid, a native of the South Side's Brainerd neighborhood, is up for a GRAMMY Sunday for his collaboration with PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, and Charlie Bereal for a cover of a Sam Cooke classic.

Their rendition of "Bring It on Home to Me" is a nominee for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

As noted by Entertainment Tonight last year, the rendition of Cooke's 1962 hit was accompanied by a video inspired by Leslie Odom Jr's portrayal of Cooke in the movie "One Night in Miami."

"It happened really quickly and organically, actually," Morton told Entertainment Tonight in April of last year. "BJ asked me to come to the studio to record this duet of Sam Cooke's 'Bring It On Home to Me' for a project he was working on. After listening, we both felt a third harmony could be nice. We both had the same idea that Kenyon Dixon would fit perfectly. Right after that, the news about Leslie Odom Jr.'s Oscar nomination for his performance as Sam Cooke in 'One Night in Miami' came out. So I hit BJ and asked him what he thought about us just putting it out now, paying homage to Sam Cooke, of course, but also to show to Leslie and the movie some love because we all loved it."

BJ the Chicago Kid, whose real name is Bryan James Sledge, was the youngest of three boys. His parents were both choir directors and he grew up singing in church – but his father also exposed him to secular musical inspiration, according to his Motown bio.

He wrote his first song as a teen, and has collaborated with artists such as Vic Mensa, Chance The Rapper, Dom Kennedy, Freddie Gills, Ty Dolla, $ign, and Xzibit, according to his bio.

This is BJ the Chicago Kid's seventh GRAMMY nomination.

The GRAMMYS will air on CBS 2 and Paramount+ at 7 p.m.