Another suspect faces charges linked to shooting that killed one officer, wounded another in Bradley, Illinois

KANKAKEE, Ill. (CBS) -- Another person has been charged in the shooting that killed a police sergeant and critically wounded an officer in Bradley, Illinois last year.

Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, is charged with obstruction of justice and concealing or aiding a fugitive, according to Illinois State Police. Further specifics about what he is accused of doing were not released.

On the night of Dec. 29, 2021, Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey were called for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of the Comfort Inn hotel at 1500 N. Illinois Highway 50.

Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey (Source: Bradley Police)

After locating the vehicle and owner inside a hotel room, both officers were shot after trying to talk with the people inside the room. Rittmanic died at the hospital. Bailey survived, but was initially reported in critical condition.

Police arrested Darius D. Sullivan, 25, a day later on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery. The second suspect, Xandria A. Harris, 26, later turned herself in and was also charged with first-degree murder.

Xavier Harris was arrested on Wednesday. His bond was set at $75,000 in Kankakee County Court.

In a news release, Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said Xavier Harris is the seventh person charged overall in the case – after Sullivan, Xandria Harris, and four others charged in Indiana.

"Today's charges are the result of our collective commitment to ensure that every individual who aided and assisted in the events of December 29, 2021, are held accountable," Rowe said in the release.