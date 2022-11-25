Former World Cup player Brad Guzan surprises high school soccer players

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 high school soccer players from across the Chicago area were at Max McCook expo center on Friday, demonstrating their skills to more than 100 college recruiters.

Organizers said the annual event results in more than $1 million in college money for these student athletes.

This year featured a surprise appearance from Brad Guzan, an Evergreen Park native who played at Providence Catholic High School in New Lenox, and was part of the U.S. Men's National Team during the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

"This is a place that I will always call home, and so to be able to have, even if it's a small impact on the local community within the high school soccer game, for me it's always an honor and privilege to be able to come back out to events like this," Guzan said.

Today's event also included some free sessions to teach students about self care, college recruiting and utilizing social media.