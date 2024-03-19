Watch CBS News
Local News

BP resumes operations at Indiana factory after sending smoke clouds over Lake Michigan

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Indiana BP refinery resumes operations
Indiana BP refinery resumes operations 00:31

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several weeks ago, a power outage forced BP to shut down and evacuate its refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

Six weeks later, the company said it was finally resuming normal operations.

Back in February, BP flared its stacks to burn off remaining fuel and avert an explosion, sending large clouds of smoke over Lake Michigan.

Residents reported a stench more than 20 miles away. The situation led to higher gas prices.

It also led to angry public hearings in which the public raised concerns about emissions and public health risks.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 4:29 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.