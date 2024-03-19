BP resumes operations at Indiana factory after sending smoke clouds over Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several weeks ago, a power outage forced BP to shut down and evacuate its refinery in Whiting, Indiana.

Six weeks later, the company said it was finally resuming normal operations.

Back in February, BP flared its stacks to burn off remaining fuel and avert an explosion, sending large clouds of smoke over Lake Michigan.

Residents reported a stench more than 20 miles away. The situation led to higher gas prices.

It also led to angry public hearings in which the public raised concerns about emissions and public health risks.