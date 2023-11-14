Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy on bike struck and killed by pickup truck in Chicago suburb

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Teen bicyclist killed by truck in Aurora
Teen bicyclist killed by truck in Aurora 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old has died after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Monday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Police said, around 4 p.m., the boy was crossing Montgomery Road at Ogden Avenue, when a Ford F-450 headed west on Ogden hit him while turning onto Montgomery.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Aurora police are investigating, and have not announced any charges or traffic citations against the driver.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 4:13 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.