Boy on bike struck and killed by pickup truck in Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old has died after he was hit by a pickup truck while riding his bike Monday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Police said, around 4 p.m., the boy was crossing Montgomery Road at Ogden Avenue, when a Ford F-450 headed west on Ogden hit him while turning onto Montgomery.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pickup truck driver was not injured.

Aurora police are investigating, and have not announced any charges or traffic citations against the driver.