3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

Police said the child went into the water around 1 p.m.

The boy was pulled out of the water around 1:40 p.m., and a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police also have set up a crime scene along the north end of Navy Pier, where the boy had gone into the water, with part of the pier blocked off with red crime scene tape.

Police said the child was with a guardian at the time he fell into the water. Detectives were investigating, but police said a preliminary investigation shows the fall was accidental.