Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old boy in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier
Boy pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier 03:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 3-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier.

Police said the child went into the water around 1 p.m. 

The boy was pulled out of the water around 1:40 p.m., and a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Police also have set up a crime scene along the north end of Navy Pier, where the boy had gone into the water, with part of the pier blocked off with red crime scene tape.

Police said the child was with a guardian at the time he fell into the water. Detectives were investigating, but police said a preliminary investigation shows the fall was accidental.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 2:09 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.