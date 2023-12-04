Boy, 16, charged with carjacking woman on Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Near West Side Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was arrested just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 16th Street. He was charged with vehicular hijacking and possession of burglary tools.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who less than two hours earlier took a car from a 27-year-old woman, in the 800 block of South Miller Street.

The boy was placed into custody, and a window-breaking tool was recovered.

No additional information was available.