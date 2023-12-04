Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 16, charged with carjacking woman on Chicago's Near West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Near West Side Sunday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was arrested just after 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 16th Street. He was charged with vehicular hijacking and possession of burglary tools.

Police say he was identified as one of the offenders who less than two hours earlier took a car from a 27-year-old woman, in the 800 block of South Miller Street.

The boy was placed into custody, and a window-breaking tool was recovered.

No additional information was available.  

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 4, 2023 / 11:06 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.