Boy, 16, facing multiple charges in Englewood carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection to an armed carjacking in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday.

The teen was arrested in the 7300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 12:29 p.m.

Police say he was identified as the person who, just moments earlier, took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 45-year-old man, in the 600 block of West 63rd Street.

The teen attempted to flee responding officers during a traffic stop but was placed into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

The teen is facing three felony charges including aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, fleeing police, and unlawful use of a weapon. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of speeding and driving without a license and was issued a citation for operating an uninsured vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.