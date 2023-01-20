Watch CBS News
12-year-old boy accidentally shot by family member at South Side gas station

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a family member at a South Side gas station. 

Police said around midnight, the boy was at the gas station near 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue when a gun went off in the man's pocked. 

Surveillance video captured the incident. The man starts rummaging through his pocket when the gun goes off, blasting a hole through his jeans. 

Everyone at the gas station jumps and the boy quickly moves out of the shot. The gun is clearly seen on the ground. The man picks it up and jams it back in his pocket. 

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 5:05 AM

