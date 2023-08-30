Boy, 5, killed in shooting in Gary; witness believes boy accidentally shot himself

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- A 5-year-old boy is dead after he is believed to have accidentally shot himself in Gary on Wednesday morning.

The Chicago boy was at the home of relatives in the 2400 block of Fillmore Street in Gary, according to Gary police. The shooting happened around 8 a.m., police said.

Police have detained a 32-year-old Gary man who told officers he was given permission from the adults who live at the home to check on a 17-year-old Chicago girl and the 5-year-old boy while the adult were away.

The witness told police he arrived home early Wednesday morning after a night out. He put his handgun down and fell asleep, police said.

The man said he was later awakened by a loud noise and saw that the boy had been shot – and believed the child had accidentally shot himself, police said.

The man picked up the child, placed him on his lap, and rushed him to the hospital – but the boy died, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Gary police at (219) 755-3855.