Boy, 17, shot and killed in street in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after being shot in Englewood Friday evening.

At 7:24 p.m., the boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when he was shot in the chest and armpit area, police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody late Friday.

First published on May 13, 2022 / 8:13 PM

