Boy, 14, on bike hurt after being struck by car in Munster, Indiana

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was hurt after a car struck his bicycle in Munster, Indiana Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to White Oak Avenue and Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m. for a bicyclist versus vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy on the ground with head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Witnesses say that the bicyclist crossed northbound through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a white Pontiac Torrent that was traveling westbound on Ridge Road.

The boy was released from the hospital with concussion protocols.

The Northwest Indiana Crash Team is investigating the accident.