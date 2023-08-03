Boy, 14, on bike hurt after being struck by car in Munster, Indiana
MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was hurt after a car struck his bicycle in Munster, Indiana Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers responded to White Oak Avenue and Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m. for a bicyclist versus vehicle accident.
Upon arrival, officers located the boy on the ground with head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.
Witnesses say that the bicyclist crossed northbound through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a white Pontiac Torrent that was traveling westbound on Ridge Road.
The boy was released from the hospital with concussion protocols.
The Northwest Indiana Crash Team is investigating the accident.
