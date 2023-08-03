Watch CBS News
Boy, 14, on bike hurt after being struck by car in Munster, Indiana

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

MUNSTER, Ind. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy was hurt after a car struck his bicycle in Munster, Indiana Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to White Oak Avenue and Ridge Road around 1:30 p.m. for a bicyclist versus vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, officers located the boy on the ground with head injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Witnesses say that the bicyclist crossed northbound through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a white Pontiac Torrent that was traveling westbound on Ridge Road.

The boy was released from the hospital with concussion protocols.

The Northwest Indiana Crash Team is investigating the accident.

First published on August 3, 2023 / 10:24 AM

