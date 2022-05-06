Watch CBS News
Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening.

At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged.

The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 8:08 PM

