Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening.

At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged.

The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.