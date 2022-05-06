Boy, 10, accidentally shoots himself in hand in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the hand in Englewood Thursday evening.
At 5:28 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street handling a gun, when the gun discharged.
The boy was shot in the foot, and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Area One detectives are investigating.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.