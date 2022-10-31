'It's keeping them safe': CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to learn life lessons

CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to learn life lessons

CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to learn life lessons

CPS STEM teacher gets students in the ring to learn life lessons

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2.

A Chicago Public Schools computer science teacher is rolling with the punches, teaching STEM classes during the day, then after school, his lessons turn to boxing.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with students and that teacher, who's also their trainer.

From the classroom to boxing pads, a Chicago Public School (CPS) teacher is teaching his students computer science during school hours and discipline through boxing after school.

"It takes timing, it takes rhythm. It's a lot to it. It's like a dance, but it's like a really aggressive dance."

Xavier Robinson has been a teacher at Percy Julian High School for five years. He's been boxing for more than 15 years.

"More than a year ago, three students came up with the after school boxing program after finding out their sensei is an expert at boxing," Robinson said.

"You never know what somebody got on their mind and what they're going through or whatever. And sometimes they just want to release it. So boxing would be a good way to do that."

Demarko Barnes is one of the students who helped come up with the idea. Robinson said this helps releases their aggression in a positive way.

"Right after school, that's when most of the aggression or most of the chaotic things can happen, anything can happen," Robinson said. "So, having them in a controlled environment is good for them. It's keeping them safe during that timeframe and it's not creating negative opportunities."

"When I do boxing, it really takes a lot of things off my mind. Having to calm down a lot. So I won't be as angry as I do."

Larry Carthan said when he boxes, the feeling is indescribable.

"It's hard to explain, but it's like, my mind, it goes away from everything. By the time I'm done, I just feel relaxed and calm."

More than 15 kids participate in the boxing program after school.