Critically endangered bowmouth guitarfish now at Shedd Aquarium
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three young and critically endangered fish are now living at Shedd Aquarium.
They're bowmouth guitarfish, born in Taiwan last summer after their mom was caught in a fishing net.
The three fish are females, around 11 months old, and about five feet long.
The fish face many threats in the wild related to overfishing and pollution.
The Shedd Aquarium is working with nature experts to create a recovery plan for the guitar-fish species.
