Watch CBS News
Local News

Bowling alley total loss after fire in Oak Forest

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a bowling alley in Oak Forest Saturday morning.

The three-alarm fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the Oak Forest Bowling Center, located at 15240 S. Cicero Ave.

Officials say 12 other towns assisted the Oak Forest Fire Department to battle the blaze.

"The fire it out for the most part. Once we get these small spots out, we will begin an investigation as to how the fire started," said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Griffin.

The building is said to be a total loss as a result of the damage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

First published on May 6, 2023 / 8:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.