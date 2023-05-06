Bowling alley total loss after fire in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a bowling alley in Oak Forest Saturday morning.

The three-alarm fire started around 2:30 a.m. at the Oak Forest Bowling Center, located at 15240 S. Cicero Ave.

Officials say 12 other towns assisted the Oak Forest Fire Department to battle the blaze.

"The fire it out for the most part. Once we get these small spots out, we will begin an investigation as to how the fire started," said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Griffin.

The building is said to be a total loss as a result of the damage.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.