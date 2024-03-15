Bourbonnais, Illinois commemorates 25 years since Amtrak derailment killed 11

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Bourbonnais on Friday marked 25 years since an Amtrak train derailed and killed 11 people.

The City of New Orleans train, which had been headed for New Orleans, hit a large flatbed truck carrying steel coils, which was trying to cross the tracks at the time. The impact killed 11 passengers, and another 122 people were hurt.

Fire and rescue workers remove two more bodies from the wreckage of the Amtrak "City of New Orleans" train in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 16 March 1999. JAY CRIHFIELD/AFP via Getty Images

CBS 2 spoke Friday with Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore about the lasting legacy of togetherness that grew from the region's response to the 1999 tragedy.

"As soon as everyone had figured out what had happened, the call went out, and it was all the local area fire departments and rescue services – and stuff really from throughout the region – basically told everybody, 'Bring everything you've got, and everybody you've got," Schore said, "and they all came."

Flowers have been arranged along the site of an Amtrak train crash 17 March 1999 by relatives of victims in Bourbonnais, Illinois. PHIL VELASQUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

People are invited to share stories and photos from the crash in an online memorial, at the Bourbonnais village website.