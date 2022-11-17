Watch CBS News
Boost Mobile giving away turkeys at several locations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're a week away from thanksgiving and boost mobile is getting Chicago families ready by giving away free turkey.

It's part of their Boostgiving.

From Thursday through the weekend families can attend turkey giveaways at several locations.

Today's giveaway will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1335 Douglas Street.

The company says if turkeys run out, they'll have other holiday goodies.

