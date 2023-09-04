Book drive underway for incarcerated women

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago nonprofit is holding a book drive to provide books to incarcerated women.

Chicago Books to Women in Prison is an all-volunteer organization that's been providing used books for around 20 years. From August 20th to September 4th, they held their first "Back-to-School Book Drive" to collect high-demand educational books to distribute to area prisons.

A wish list that can be found online details the books requested. It has everything from GED test prep books to dictionaries, Spanish textbooks, and other educational resources.

"We've noticed an increasing number of requests for GED books from people, so we're trying to get more of those right now," said Becca Greenstein, a volunteer with Chicago Women in Prison, "When they get out, the rate of recidivism is a lot lower, (when) people have a higher education, they are way less likely to recommit."

September 4 was the last day for the drive, but you can still buy books from the Wish List and provide help in other ways by emailing chicagobwp@gmail.com.