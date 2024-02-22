Boo Buie scores 16 points, breaks Northwestern program record in Wildcats' win over Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Langborg made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Boo Buie added 16 points to become Northwestern's all-time scoring leader, and the Wildcats cruised past Michigan 76-62 on Thursday night.

Buie entered four points shy of matching John Shurna's (2008—2012) program-best 2,038 career points. Buie hit a deep 3-pointer to break the record midway through the first half.

Brooks Barnhizer scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Northwestern (19-8, 10-6), which is 8-0 in Big Ten Conference home games for the first time and 11-1 in conference home games dating to least season. Its the Wildcats' best mark since going 12-1 in 1933-34.

Buie made two free throws and Langborg followed with a pair of 3s to give Northwestern a 51-44 lead with 14:20 remaining. Terrance Williams II answered with two buckets from the line, but Michigan didn't get closer. The Wildcats held a double-digit lead inside the final seven minutes.

Nimari Burnett scored 15 points for Michigan (8-19, 3-13), which has lost four straight and nine of its last 10 games. Williams and Tarris Reed Jr. added 13 points apiece.

Michigan announced on Wednesday that graduate transfer Olivier Nkamhoua will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist. Nkamhoua averaged 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor.

Matthew Nicholson's dunk sparked an 18-6 run as the Wildcats closed the first half on an 18-6 run for a 37-34 advantage. Langborg hit a pair of 3s and Buie added another from deep during the stretch. Northwestern shot just 38% in the first half but 57% in the second.

Michigan hosts third-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Northwestern plays at Maryland on Wednesday.