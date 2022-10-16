Watch CBS News
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin leaves several teens hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Several teens suffered serious burns after a bonfire explosion in Maple Grove, Wisconsin, about 30 miles south of Green Bay. 

Police say someone threw some kind of accelerant in the fire. That caused it to burn out of control. 

It is not clear how many people were hurt. 

The sheriff's office has only said "many individuals." 

Several people have been hospitalized. 

October 15, 2022

