Bond set at $1M each for man, woman charged with robbing Lombard gas station at knifepoint

LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for a man and a woman charged with robbing a gas station at knifepoint in Lombard, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

David Bonner, 50, of Chicago, and Brianne Crannell, 22, of Park Ridge, appeared at bond hearings on Wednesday where bond was set at $1 million with 10% to apply for each. Both were charged with one count of armed robbery.

Around 7:02 a.m. Tuesday, the Lombard Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Marathon Gas Station, located at 931 E. Roosevelt Road.

It is alleged that Crannell, Bonner, and a third individual drove to the gas station where Crannell entered, purchased a bag of Cheetos, and returned to the car. Bonner then entered the gas station wearing a ski mask, according to the office.

Bonner allegedly approached the gas station store clerk, brandished a knife, and took around $210 from the cash register along with multiple boxes of cigarettes. He then left the store, got back into the car with Crannell and the third individual, and drove off.

The office said the vehicle fled from the police onto I-290 East, where all three exited the car and fled on foot. They were taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police recovered a knife from inside the vehicle.

"The allegations that these two defendants robbed a gas station store clerk at knifepoint in daylight hours are extremely serious," Robert Berlin said. "Once again, the quick arrest of the defendants and the million dollar bonds set in this case send a strong message that violent crime will not be tolerated in DuPage County."

Both Bonner and Crannell are due back in court on Sept. 5, for arraignment.