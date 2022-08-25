Bond set for man charged with kicking police officer, stealing mattresses from Woodridge Target

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is being held on $250,000 bond after being charged with disarming and battering a police officer after allegedly stealing merchandise from a Target store in Woodridge.

John Crowder, 29, has been charged with disarming a peace officer, aggravated battery, retail theft, resisting a police officer, and criminal damage to property, according to a DuPage County State's Attorney's Office news release. He will have to pay 10% of the bond for release.

Woodridge police responded to a call of a retail theft in progress at the Target store on 63rd Street on Wednesday. When an officer arrived, he saw Crowder placing two air mattresses, valued at around $340, into the trunk of his car, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors added the officer approached Crowder and began to speak to him when Crowder kicked the officer's leg out from under him, causing him to fall. While the officer was lying on his back, the officer pulled out his taser. Crowder grabbed the taser and threw it across the parking lot.

Crowder started to walk away. The officer gave multiple commands to Crowder to stop walking. But Crowder refused and entered his car.

After a second officer arrived at the scene, Crowder continued to ignore commands and resisted attempts to place him in handcuffs, prosecutors said. After a brief struggle, Crowder was arrested.

"This incident is yet another example of their professionalism and dedication to public safety," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in a statement. "Thankfully, no one was seriously injured."

Crowder is next scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment on Sept. 22.