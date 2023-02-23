Bond set for Romeoville man accused of possessing handgun during traffic stop in Willowbrook

DUPAGE, Ill. (CBS) – Bond is set for a man accused of illegally possessing a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Willowbrook earlier this week, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Willowbrook Chief of Police Robert Schaller announced Thursday.

Steven Buegel, 43, of Romeoville appeared at a bond hearing Wednesday morning where his bond was set at $500,000 with 10% to apply.

He is charged with one count of armed habitual criminal. The charge is based on his criminal history - including convictions for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Around 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, a Willowbrook police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Buegel. During the stop, the officer found a loaded Denali .380 handgun with one round in the chamber in his possession.

"The law is very clear, as a convicted felon, Mr. Buegel is forbidden from possessing a gun," Berlin said.

Buegel faces a possible penalty of between six and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections if convicted.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 21 for arraignment.