Bond denied for Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint at Lisle gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago man is facing charges and has been denied bond after police say he carjacked a woman at gunpoint at a Lisle gas station Saturday.

Daniel Boyd, 31, is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed habitual criminal, both of which are felonies, according to teh DuPage County State's Attorney's Office.

According to a release from the state's attorney's office, Lisle police responded around 12:15 a.m. to a Speedway gas station on Ogden Avenue near Interstate 355 for a call of a vehicular hijacking.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle went into the gas station to make a purchase while the woman waited in hr BMW. A man wearing a mask that covered most of his face approached the driver's side of the car, pointed a handgun with an extended magazine at the woman and ordered her from the car. Police say the man then ordered the woman to get on the ground while repeatedly yelling "stay there."

After that, police say, the man fled in the car and the woman went inside the gas station to call 911.

Officers found the vehicle shortly after this and began a pursuit. During the chase, the BMW ran out of gas in Will County, and the attacker fled on foot into the woods near 127th Street and New Avenue. He was carrying the victim's handbag, which contained a legally-owned handgun.

Officers followed the man into the woods, where Boyd was tased and arrested around 2:30 a.m.

Boyd appeared in bond court Sunday morning. In court prosecutors said that Boyd admitted that before he was tased, he was reaching into the handbag and considered shooting the police.

Boyd's next court appearance is set for July 11. If convicted, he faces between 21 and 45 years in prison, according to the state's attorney's office.