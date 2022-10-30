bond denied for Addison man charged in alleged murder of wife

ADDISON, Ill. (CBS) -- An Addison man accused of killing his wife in their home last week has been denied bond, the DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Addison Director of Police Timothy Hayden announced Sunday.

Brahim Bakayoko, 44, appeared at a bond hearing Sunday where he was denied bond. He is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder.

Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Addison Police Department responded to a call, in the 1100 block of Trinity Drive, for a report of an individual in full arrest.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Reyniko Bakayoko, dead on the floor of the first-floor bathroom. Officers performed life-saving measures on the victim, but she appeared to already be dead. She was officially pronounced at 3:59 p.m.

While officers were speaking with the Bakayoko at the home, he told officers he needed some air and without notice left the house with his daughter in a silver BMW. After he left the house, Addison police officers contacted him by phone and the defendant indicated he would return to the home in 45 minutes. A short time later, he and his daughter returned to the home but left again several minutes later.

Officers eventually spoke with Bakayoko about the death of his wife. Following an autopsy performed on the victim, it is alleged that the victim died of strangulation. It is alleged that at some point in time in the early afternoon on Wednesday, he and the victim were engaged in an argument that turned physical.

It is further alleged that Bakayoko strangled his wife following the argument. On Thursday around 12:55 p.m., he was arrested at his home and remains in custody.

"It is alleged that a verbal altercation between the defendant and his wife escalated, ultimately turning physical resulting in the defendant strangling wife, Reyniko Bakayoko," Berlin said. "Domestic violence is unfortunately a significant societal issue, and my office remains committed to using every tool available to reduce its impact on our communities. I offer my sincere condolences to Reyniko's surviving family and friends on their loss. I thank the Addison Police Department for their outstanding work on this case. I also think Assistant State's Attorneys Claudia Fantauzzo, Jaclyn McAndrew and Helen Kapas for their work these past few days on this tragic case."

"The men and women from the Addison Police Department send their condolences to the victim's daughters and her entire family during this tragic time," Hayden said. "The investigators and officers worked diligently to bring justice for the victim. I commend their efforts as well as the efforts of DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin's office for the pursuit of justice for the victim."

Bakayoko's is due to appear in court on Nov. 28, 2022, for arraignment.