The Big Bolingbrook small business putting the personalized touch on holidays gifts

CHICAGO (CBS) --- There are many small businesses in the Chicago area, and many are very busy this holiday season.

A company in the southwest suburbs started really small, in the founder's basement. And now, it's offering ways to make gifts and year-round products very "personal."

This is "Personalization Mall's" 365,000-square-foot warehouse in Bolingbrook, where workers are adding that personal touch to hundreds of thousands of holiday gifts.

Year-round, you can order names and initials on everything from cutting boards to blankets and pillows. But the company's vice president of marketing, Jeff Chun said the holidays are hot!

He showed us some best sellers.

"Our most popular product category are the Christmas ornaments. We have a wide range that are personalized with names. The gnomes have been very popular this holiday season. We do have some (personalized) wrapping paper that's been very popular this Christmas," Chun said.

Another big seller, the company's new "Elf on a Shelf" collection. Of course, there are personalized stockings. It's the second largest category, with about 500,000 orders this holiday season.

And even gift boxes, including bowls and mugs, can show whether you've been naughty or nice. Chun said the founder, who later sold the business, really started it in his basement.

If you want to check it out, log onto personalizationmall.com.