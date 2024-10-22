Possible skeletal remains found in wooded area in Chicago's southwest suburbs

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- Possible skeletal remains were found in a wooded area in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Monday evening.

Police were called to the wooded area near 475 Trout Farm Road which is close to a wildlife sanctuary and sport fishing site.

The Will County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene to analyze the remains. Police were awaiting the results of that analysis as of midday Tuesday. Police did not specify whether the remains were human.

Bolingbrook police said as of Tuesday, there was no information they had linking the remains to any open cases in the area.

The public was asked to avoid the area while the investigation continued.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

A tip may also be submitted at BolingbrookCrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. A cash reward may be issued if the information leads to an arrest.