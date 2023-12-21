Suburban Chicago lottery player wins $400k with instant ticket
CHICAGO (CBS) – Another big winner just in time for the holidays.
A lucky lottery player while shopping for groceries turned $5 into $400,000 after purchasing a Gold Standard instant ticket.
The person bought the winning ticket at Tony's Fresh Market, located at 271 S. Bolingbrook Drive.
The store will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $4,000.
According to the Illinois Lottery, more than 63 million instant tickets were sold this year worth nearly $1.4 billion in prizes.
