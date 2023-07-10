Boil water orders lifted in Elmhurst, Hawthorn Woods, and Kildeer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two recent boil orders in the suburbs are now lifted.

Elmhurst residents can drink their water freely. They've been under a precautionary boil order since a water main break last Wednesday.

The village said, after several days of testing, water samples confirm the water is free of bacteria.

And in Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer, the boil order is also over.

People who live there had no running water all week, and had to use cases of bottled water instead.

Aqua Illinois customers in Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer, and nearby areas lost service last Monday, because of a drought and a leak.

After repairs were finally made, a boil order was lifted Sunday afternoon once water quality tests confirmed the water is safe to use.

A lawn watering ban for that area should be lifted sometime Tuesday.