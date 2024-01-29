9 communities issue boil order after high water on Kankakee River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nine more cities are now under a boil order because of water problems along the Kankakee River.

Thawing ice and rain caused flooding on Friday, forcing dozens of people from their homes.

Flood warnings have since expired, but because of high water flow into the system, there may be dirt and sediment mixed in.

The latest boil order affects Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Grant Park, Manteno, Aroma Park, Limestone, University Park and Green Garden.

The City of Wilmington in Will County is also still under a boil order. Resdnets are advised to boil any water used for drinking, making ice, food preparation or brushing teeth.

Communities will alert residents when it is safe to use water directly from the tap again.