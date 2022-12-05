Body recovered from Fox River identified as missing Algonquin woman

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The body of a missing Algonquin woman was recovered from the Fox River in northwest suburban Carpentersville Monday.

Police said crews were on the scene on Bolz and Williams roads just after 8:40 a.m. after a body was discovered.

The Kane County Coroner's office confirmed the identity of 52-year-old Kimberly Koerner, who was reported missing over the weekend. She was last seen Sunday morning walking away from a Jewel store around 9 a.m.

Ring doorbell images showed Kimberly walking alone in a neighborhood immediately to the south and west of the Jewel store.

At this time, police said the investigation remains ongoing but there "does not appear to be any foul play."