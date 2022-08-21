Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Lake Michigan near Playpen, days after boater went missing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was recovered from Lake Michigan near the "Playpen" on Saturday, three days after one person was rushed to the hospital and another went missing after they fell from a boat.

Chicago police said a male's body was recovered from the lake in the 1000 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 5:10 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The person has yet to be identified, and it's unclear if it was the same person who went missing Wednesday after falling from a boat in the Playpen near the Jardine Water Purification Plant.

Police have said two people fell from a boat near the Playpen around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. One person was pulled from the water near the Jardine Water Filtration Plant and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The second person has been missing ever since.

