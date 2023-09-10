Body of Chicago man recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting; victim identified

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in Whiting after the body of a Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

On Saturday, emergency crews responded to Whiting Lakefront Park around 4:09 p.m. for a missing person last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the boat ramps.

The victim, identified as Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Conservation Officers are investigating.