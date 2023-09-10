Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of Chicago man recovered from Lake Michigan in Whiting; victim identified

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (CBS) – An investigation is underway in Whiting after the body of a Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

On Saturday, emergency crews responded to Whiting Lakefront Park around 4:09 p.m. for a missing person last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the boat ramps.

The victim, identified as Gerardo Castaneda-Soto, 27, was located by the Whiting Fire Department and taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Conservation Officers are investigating.  

First published on September 10, 2023 / 12:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.