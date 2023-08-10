Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First responders pulled the body of a 56-year-old man from Lake Michigan in north suburban Wilmette on Wednesday evening.
The Wilmette police and fire departments responded to Gillson Park for a report of a body in the water a little after 5 p.m.
A paddleboarder saw the body in the water approximately 50 to 100 yards offshore. The decedent was recovered by first responders.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the person was not in the water for a "prolonged period of time" and there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Wilmette police investigators are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on the case.
