Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Wilmette

CHICAGO (CBS) -- First responders pulled the body of a 56-year-old man from Lake Michigan in north suburban Wilmette on Wednesday evening.

The Wilmette police and fire departments responded to Gillson Park for a report of a body in the water a little after 5 p.m.

A paddleboarder saw the body in the water approximately 50 to 100 yards offshore. The decedent was recovered by first responders.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated the person was not in the water for a "prolonged period of time" and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Wilmette police investigators are working with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on the case.

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:33 PM

