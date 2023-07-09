Watch CBS News
Body pulled from submerged vehicle in Calumet River

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Marine Unit pulled a body from a submerged vehicle in the Calumet River Saturday afternoon, police say. 

The Marine Unit responded to a call of a vehicle in the water in the 12500 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 5:36 p.m.

They recovered the remains of a body that was inside the submerged vehicle. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on July 8, 2023 / 8:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

