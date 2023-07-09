Body pulled from submerged vehicle in Calumet River
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Marine Unit pulled a body from a submerged vehicle in the Calumet River Saturday afternoon, police say.
The Marine Unit responded to a call of a vehicle in the water in the 12500 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 5:36 p.m.
They recovered the remains of a body that was inside the submerged vehicle.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
No further information was immediately available.
