Body pulled from submerged vehicle in Calumet River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Marine Unit pulled a body from a submerged vehicle in the Calumet River Saturday afternoon, police say.

The Marine Unit responded to a call of a vehicle in the water in the 12500 block of South Stony Island Avenue around 5:36 p.m.

They recovered the remains of a body that was inside the submerged vehicle.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.