Woman's body left on side of the road in far north Chicago suburbs

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman's body was found on the side of the road in Lake County, Illinois, Wednesday morning.

Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene on Hunt Club Road south of Route 173 around 7 a.m., police said.

Deputies found the dead woman on the east shoulder of the roadway. They said it appeared the woman was the victim of a homicide and that her body was dumped on the side of the roadway during the early morning hours.

The Lake County Coroner's Office is investigating the death and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 1:04 PM CST

