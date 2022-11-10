Watch CBS News
Body found in gangway near Northeastern Illinois University

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway on or near the Northeastern Illinois University campus Thursday afternoon.

Police said the body was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.

Police did not immediately have further details.

