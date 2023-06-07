Body found in car matching description of missing Roseland mom's vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are conducting a death investigation in Roseland, after a woman's body was found in a car matching the description of a missing mother.

Police said, around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified woman's body was found in the driver's seat of a car discovered in a vacant lot near 94th and LaSalle.

The woman has yet to be identified, but the vehicle matches the description of the car that relatives of 39-year-old Rena Baker said she was driving when she was last seen.

Rena Baker Chicago Police

Baker's family said she's been missing since last Wednesday.

Neighbors who live near where the woman's body was found said the car had been in that vacant lot since last Thursday. One woman said she reported the abandoned car to 311 on Saturday.

An autopsy is pending, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.