CHICAGO (CBS)-- A body was found in the trunk of a burning car in Bridgeport.

The car was found in an alley in the 3700 block of South Parnell Avenue just after 2 a.m. During the fire response, crews found a body in the trunk of the car.

The victim was pronounced dead and has not been identified.

Police are investigating.