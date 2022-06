CPD says body of male found in Lake Michigan near 83rd Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in Lake Michigan near 83rd Street in Chicago Saturday morning.

Police will only say it is a male, but there are reports people in a sailboat were the ones to spot the body and call 911.

Police officers and boats could be seen at the scene.

This is a developing story.