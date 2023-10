Body found in field near Curie Metropolitan High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a body was found near a Chicago high school.

Investigators say human remains were found in a field behind a business at 49th and Archer around 6:18 p.m. Sunday.

That is the same intersection where Curie Metropolitan High School is located.