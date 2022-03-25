Body pulled from Chicago River between Albany Park and Lincoln Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found Friday morning in the Chicago River on the North Side.

Chicago Police said the body of an unidentified male was found around 8:50 a.m. in the river in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue, on the cusp of the Albany Park and Lincoln Square neighborhoods.

The CPD Marine Unit pulled the body from the water, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Five detectives are investigating.